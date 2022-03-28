Lincoln National Corp Has $813,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $163.05 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

