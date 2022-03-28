Lincoln National Corp Has $848,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FUTY opened at $46.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $46.89.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.