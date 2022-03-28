Lincoln National Corp Purchases 9,275 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 1.57% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDMO. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 128,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 139.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

Get Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

FDMO stock opened at $50.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $43.71 and a one year high of $54.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.