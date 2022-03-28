Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.36% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

IHAK opened at $42.27 on Monday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $49.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26.

