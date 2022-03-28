Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 764,567 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after acquiring an additional 101,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,115,000 after acquiring an additional 429,935 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,284 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.