Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,600 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,038,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738 over the last three months.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

