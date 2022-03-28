Lincoln National Corp Sells 3,471 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.
NYSE UBER opened at $34.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of -106.44 and a beta of 1.32.
About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uber Technologies (UBER)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.