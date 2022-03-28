Lincoln National Corp Sells 3,471 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $34.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of -106.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

