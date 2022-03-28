Lincoln National Corp Sells 680 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NULG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 246.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,038,000 after buying an additional 211,911 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Shares of NULG opened at $59.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

