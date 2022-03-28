Lincoln National Corp Trims Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,328 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,490,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 656,697 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,749,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 954,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after acquiring an additional 501,080 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $21.04 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

