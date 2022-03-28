Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys Shares of 72,000 Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of OLO by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of OLO by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,457,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

OLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In related news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -16.92.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

