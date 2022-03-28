Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $596,000 in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 10.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,447,000 after acquiring an additional 202,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 16.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SONO. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $28.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

