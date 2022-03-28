Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 72,350 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,350 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,571 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $1,198,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 403,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after buying an additional 174,008 shares during the period. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

