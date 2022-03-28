Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the February 28th total of 38,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIXT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. 37,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,258. Lixte Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56.

Get Lixte Biotechnology alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lixte Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $225,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lixte Biotechnology by 237.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lixte Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lixte Biotechnology by 191.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.