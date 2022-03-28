Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after purchasing an additional 226,555 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

