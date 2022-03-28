Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $62,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

