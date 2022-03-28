LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Head to Head Contrast

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LogicBio Therapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25

LogicBio Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,496.65%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $51.25, indicating a potential upside of 195.56%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics $5.41 million 4.29 -$40.03 million ($1.24) -0.57 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $57.03 million 6.30 -$13.83 million ($0.72) -24.08

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than LogicBio Therapeutics. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics -739.91% -95.00% -56.63% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -24.25% -7.66% -7.21%

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats LogicBio Therapeutics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicBio Therapeutics (Get Rating)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination. Its pipeline include LB-001, LB-301, LB-201, and LB-101. The company was founded by Mark A. Kay, Leszek Lisowski, and Adi Barzel in August 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

