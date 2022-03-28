Loop Capital Trims Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Target Price to $43.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

