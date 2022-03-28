Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $255.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Gordon Haskett from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Gordon Haskett’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LOW. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.43.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded down $6.25 on Monday, reaching $212.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,493,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,074. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.05 and a 200 day moving average of $231.94. The stock has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.