Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $321.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.37. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.92.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

