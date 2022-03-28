Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $321.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.37. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.