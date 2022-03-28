LVW Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,171 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,077 shares of company stock valued at $41,821,835. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $193.81 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.86.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.99.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

