Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,524 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $77.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.11.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

