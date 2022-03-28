Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONON. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,329,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

