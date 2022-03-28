Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 162,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.