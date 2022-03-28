Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Acquired by Cim LLC

Cim LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,819,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 94.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 100,127 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $6,790,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 42.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 283,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 83,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $59.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.72. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $89.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

