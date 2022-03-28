Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of MN opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. Manning & Napier has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $10.25.
Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter.
Manning & Napier Company Profile (Get Rating)
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
