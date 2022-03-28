Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of MN opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. Manning & Napier has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MN. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manning & Napier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Manning & Napier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

