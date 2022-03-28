Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

