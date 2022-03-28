Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $18,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,510,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

