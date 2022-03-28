Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $19,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 195.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 78.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 31.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.99. The stock had a trading volume of 687,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,861. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.94 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MASI. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.60.

Masimo Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.