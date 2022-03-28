Medical Facilities Co. (DR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on April 15th

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of TSE DR opened at C$11.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.40. The company has a market cap of C$350.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of C$6.78 and a twelve month high of C$12.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

