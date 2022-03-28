MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.97.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEIP stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.38. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.91.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,689,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 83,965 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,508,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 63,284 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,576 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.