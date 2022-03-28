Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MCG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of Membership Collective Group stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37. Membership Collective Group has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Membership Collective Group news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter worth about $200,025,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth about $57,178,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth about $50,144,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth about $46,650,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth about $40,613,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Membership Collective Group (Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Membership Collective Group (MCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.