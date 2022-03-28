MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MELI. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,757.00.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,166.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,061.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,306.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.14 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

