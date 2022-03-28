MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Up 265.4% in March

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 265.4% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($269.23) to €270.00 ($296.70) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $39.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $52.29.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

