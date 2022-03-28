Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

VIVO stock opened at $25.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

