Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 million, a PE ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Tammy Mccomic sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,352 shares of company stock valued at $462,025 over the last ninety days. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mexco Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mexco Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

