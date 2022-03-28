Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,223,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.11.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.