Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Lifted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $23,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.54.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.30. The company had a trading volume of 894,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,972,537. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,373 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,395. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

