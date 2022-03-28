Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen Sells 5,600 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $1.76 on Monday, reaching $79.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,406,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,417,793. The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 45.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after buying an additional 267,170 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 87,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

