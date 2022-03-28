Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is New York State Teachers Retirement System’s 2nd Largest Position

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,944,842 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 95,558 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Microsoft worth $3,008,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after buying an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $303.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $231.10 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

