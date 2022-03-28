Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,109 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.5% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $303.68. 22,551,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,869,892. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.45 and its 200 day moving average is $310.73. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $231.10 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

