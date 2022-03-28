Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,514 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $67,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Microsoft by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,551,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,869,892. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $231.10 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

