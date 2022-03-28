Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,338 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $303.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.10 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

