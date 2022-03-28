Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 15,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $929,814.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAA opened at $206.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.47 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

