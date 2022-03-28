Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MIRO stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54. Miromatrix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Miromatrix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Miromatrix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Miromatrix Medical during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

