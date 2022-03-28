Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.3% This Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $10.05 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $23.49 or 0.00049315 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.90 or 0.07093103 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,522.36 or 0.99760636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047284 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 427,952 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

