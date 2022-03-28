Modiv Inc (MDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
MDV stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. Modiv has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $89.99.
Modiv Company Profile (Get Rating)
