Mogo (TSE:MOGO) PT Set at C$8.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOGO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MOGO opened at C$3.69 on Thursday. Mogo has a 52-week low of C$2.36 and a 52-week high of C$13.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$283.00 million and a PE ratio of -30.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

