Monolith (TKN) Hits Market Cap of $6.52 Million

Monolith (TKN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Monolith has a market cap of $6.52 million and $902.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,559,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

