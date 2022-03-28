Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) will announce $13.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.93 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $13.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $53.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.64 million to $53.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $55.70 million, with estimates ranging from $52.95 million to $58.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.61. 34,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.26. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

