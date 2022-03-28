Morgan Stanley Cuts Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target to $10.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COOK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Traeger from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Traeger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Get Traeger alerts:

Shares of COOK opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Traeger has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Traeger will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,826,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,329,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,508,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.