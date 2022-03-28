Morgan Stanley Cuts Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target to $10.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COOK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Traeger from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Traeger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.
Shares of COOK opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Traeger has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,826,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,329,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,508,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.
About Traeger (Get Rating)
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
